We all take pictures of our motorcycles. Some of us take pictures of our motorcycles like other people take pictures of their children: in front of monuments, landmarks, and “welcome to” signs, and they're snapshots and mostly terrible. Yve Assad is a rider who takes motorcycle photography to the next level.

A rider herself and based in Nashville, Tennessee, her work is often pure movement as much as it is still-life art, and portraits full of emotion. These are the photographs we all wish we could take of our bikes, our friends, and the motorcycle events we attend.

If you’ve ever tried to take artistic, or even just decent pictures of anything, you know how difficult it is. Her work is the kind that makes photography look easy. If we could see all the shots that didn’t come out quite right I’m sure we’d have a better understanding.

She’s currently taking pictures for Motorcyclist Magazine and has contributed to RideApart in the past. When you have a moment, sift through her website and get ready to be impressed, but also moved by the moments she captures. She has a unique eye for composition and lighting, and even when there is no movement in her photographs there is at least direction.

Her “Moto –> Race” portfolio captures flat tracking the way most of us never see it: the mud, the emotion, the aftermath, the preparation, the impact. The moments in between races when all the racer can do is wait, the day’s end. Her “Ride” portfolio captures those moments that we’ve all lived through but could never capture like this: those moments where human and machine meld into one perfectly functioning, rolling piece of desire; the colors that seem deeper and more saturated when we see them from the inside of a helmet, the afternoon light that’s more intense for the bike it’s illuminating.

If any old picture tells a thousand words, hers are twice that at least. But don’t take my words for it. Go look at her work yourself.

Source: Yve Assad Photography