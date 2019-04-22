If you’ve been sitting on the edge of your seat, waiting to sprint to your local Royal Enfield dealer to get your hands on your favorite Twin, tie your shoelaces and get the car started. The all-new 2019 INT 650 and Continental GT 650 are here and you will get to take them for a spin.

Aside from looking pretty rad, the new RE Twins are marking the beginning of a new era for the company: the return of the two-cylinder mill. Plus, you get your pick of a scrambler or a café racer (or for the price, why not both?). Royal Enfield now confirms that the newest additions to the lineup are ready to land in the showrooms. Not only that, it will also take them on a tour across the United States and in Canada.

In fact, the manufacturer has announced that throughout the summer of 2019, it will host launch events at select dealers to properly introduce its 650 to the masses. The events will include live music, food, activities, and giveaways as well as allow riders to take the Twins for a proper spin. At the moment, eight locations have been announced with many more to come. The fun part is that each location has a different schedule with different perks and activities on site.

Here are the events scheduled so far:

May 11: Miami, Florida — Miami Supercar Rooms

May 18: Summit Point, West Virginia — Summit Point Motorsports Park

June 1: Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Boone and Crockett

June 8: Acton, Ontario, Canada — Town Takeover

June 15: Denver, Colorado — META Headquarters

June 22: Monterey, California — Laguna Seca Raceway

June 29: Brea, California — SoCal Motorcycles

June 30: San Diego, California — Royal Enfield of San Diego

The demos are free, however, the number of places are limited. People interested are invited to register to their preferred event online on the tour’s official Website.