Even if you don't have a lot of permanently installed luggage on your bike, a drybag will hold a lot of stuff that you can then secure to the bike. It doesn't have to be dedicated motorcycle drybag either, but be sure to secure its straps.

Having tried pretty much everything else out there I now use ROK straps almost exclusively. You'd think they're giving me some kind of kickback. I wish that were the case, because I have spent a ton of money on these things over the years. Every time I meet someone who's never seen them before I end up giving them a set, and then buying more.

You may be laughing at the pink straps, too, but I have also found that it's so much easier to find things when everything isn't black. So often any motorcycle accessory is black, which is fine until they're all together in a pile or a bag, and then, especially in low light, it's impossible to find anything. So I tend toward brightly-colored accessories.