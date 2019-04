2 / 8

You will almost always get more money for your bike through a private sale over a dealer trade-in. It’s a bit more work but usually it’s worth it. That means prepping your bike, advertising your bike for sale and dealing with the general public and, often, unfortunately, scammers.

First, locate the bike’s title, and if you don’t have the title (that is, you still owe money on the loan) contact your lien holder and ask them about their preferred method of transfer. If you can’t find the title, get a duplicate. If the bike has no title, remember to state that in your advertisement. Then do some research. What is a fair asking price for the bike? NADA and KBB will give you hints, but an internet search for some models of the same bike and their asking prices will give you a better idea. If you’re in a hurry price it on the low side, and if you’ve got time to wait for the price you want, well, price it up and let the ideal buyer come to you.