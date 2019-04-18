In the motorcycling world, the idea of a ghost bike is now commonplace. A white bicycle is placed, as a memorial, in a location that a crash has occurred. This is meant in part to honor the fallen rider, but is also intended to warn other motorists and cyclists to be more vigilant and aware of other road users, to help prevent any further crashes occurring. These ghost bikes are common in the US and Europe and help remember our fallen two-wheel brothers. A new one popped up, the grim reminder of the risks associated with our passion.

The Reddit user u/hubrecht1 posted the picture of the ghost bike with the caption: "Fellow riders bike that he was riding when a woman purposely cut out in front of him and slam on her breaks in 100 km traffic earlier this year. Now set up at his accident scene as a memorial. A reminder to be careful on the roads. And to all our fallen brothers and sisters, may you ride in paradise".

It's a tragic story, and the bike serves as a humble memorial to the fallen rider. Although we don't know where the crash took place, the fact that kilometers are mentioned suggests it may have been in Europe or Canada. Some of the commentators speculate in the post that the crash took place in Alberta, Canada—a suspicion supported by the lack of a front license plate on the cars in the background—although we have not been able to confirm if this is the case.

The bike was been stripped of the engine, indicators, and brake calipers, before being painted white. It has a helmet, possibly belonging to the fallen rider, attached to it. It's always sad to hear of a fatal motorcycle crash, however it's touching that the biker has been honored in this manner. As always, this is a real reminder to stay safe out there, and be careful when putting two wheels on the road.

Source: Reddit