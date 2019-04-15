Looks like loading up the bike could become easier.
Loading a bike in the bed of a pickup truck is one of the classic ways people have found to get a bike from point A to point B in the comfort of a car seat rather than a dirtbike saddle. While we’ve witnessed some hilarious loading fails in the past, most people have figured out how to safely ramp the bike(s) up in the bed of the truck for easy hauling. Things should get even safer and easier with the CarbonPro bed liner.
Looks like the team at GMC has had motorcycles on its mind. For 2019, the truck-specific branch of General Motors is launching the CarbonPro optional bed liner available on the Sierra Denali 1500 and the Sierra AT4 1500 trucks. What exactly is the CarbonPro, you will ask?
As the name suggests, it’s a molded carbon fiber shell that replaces the usual aluminum or steel pickup beds. Why carbon fiber? Because it helps reduce weight—the material itself is lighter, but it also eliminates the need for rear wheelhouse liners—it increases the loading volume and payload, and is more resistant to scratches and corrosion. Thanks to weight reduction, GMC estimates that payload on the two models increases by at least 59 lb.
What the carbon fiber shell also does is create a surface with added grip thanks to what GMC describes as a more “aggressive graining”, as useful feature when loading a bike since a slip could mean a drop from a height of two to three feet. The lining has even been molded with three wheel wells along the back of the cabin to help line up the bikes and stabilize them and is fitted with two additional anchoring points located at the front of the bed. The bed will easily accommodate motocross and enduro as well as road bikes.
As for flexibility and solidity, the manufacturer confirms that the carbon fiber lining has been put through a series of rigorous drop, corrosion, temperature, and loading tests to ensure it will offer the same durability as its aluminum and steel counterparts. Afterall, loading a bike is one thing but carrying dirt and materials is another—GMC guarantees the CarbonPro can do both.
The CarbonPro option will be available only on the two Sierra 1500 models for 2019, but the list of trims and models will expand for 2020. Pricing has yet to be announced. Whether it will be worth it will be for you to decide!
GMC CarbonProTMDelivers Innovation and Durability Where It Counts
DETROIT — Starting production in early June, GMC Sierra CarbonProTM Editions will begin appearing at select dealerships this summer, available on the Sierra Denali 1500 and the Sierra AT4 1500. The purpose-built CarbonPro bed is the first application of its kind for carbon fiber composite and delivers best-in-class dent, scratch and corrosion resistance.
“CarbonPro is made of the same raw material found in seven-figure super cars and even aerospace applications,” said Duncan Aldred, vice president, Global GMC. “Coupled with offering the world’s first six-function MultiPro tailgate, the 2019 Sierra packs a one-two hauling punch for whatever the situation demands.”
The two back end segment firsts are just some of the innovative features to debut on the 2019 GMC Sierra. An available ProGrade Trailering System with in-vehicle trailering app offers a connected suite of trailering technology to bring more confidence to towing while an available Rear Camera Mirror1 uses a camera mirror display that provides a wide, unobstructed view to help avoid common visual obstructions like occupants or cargo. Also available is a Multicolor 15-inch Diagonal Head-Up Display.
Key benefits of the CarbonPro bed include:
- Strength, durability and scratch resistance: The carbon fiber composite material provides the most scratch, dent and corrosion-resistant pickup bed in the industry.
- Corrosion-resistance: Carbon fiber composite naturally resists corrosion, helping the bed withstand weathering and maintain a premium appearance over the life of the truck.
- Reduced weight: The CarbonPro bed weighs 25 percent less than a traditional steel bed, removing roughly 60 pounds of vehicle mass. Its grained surface also negates the need for bed liners, potentially saving further vehicle mass.
- More volume: The CarbonPro bed design enables best-in-class cargo volume, increasing the already class-leading volume of the Sierra’s roll-formed steel bed by 1 cubic foot.
- More functionality: The CarbonPro bed features indentations specifically designed for tires of dirt and street bikes. Two additional tie-down locations are installed at the front of the bed.
Rigorous validation testing
The CarbonPro bed was rigorously developed to help ensure long-term pickup bed durability and functionality.
Examples of the validation testing include:
- Drop tests: Large and heavy loads were repeatedly dropped on the CarbonPro bed to replicate extreme use scenarios. Testing included dropping cinder blocks, 1800-pound loads of gravel and 450-pound water-filled steel drums from varying heights.
- Corrosion test: CarbonPro was subjected to corrosion testing but carbon fiber composite is naturally resistant to corrosion.
- Snowmobile test: A snowmobile with metal studs on the track was driven into the bed and accelerated at full throttle with a 250-pound rider on board with only minimal scratching evident on the bed.
- Extreme temperature testing: Validation work was performed in Yuma, Arizona, and Kapuskasing, Ontario, to help ensure CarbonPro holds up in unforgiving environments.
- Generator test: High heat exposure involved aiming the exhaust from a portable generator directly at the corner of the bed to ensure heat and vibration would not degrade the bed.
Form meets function
The CarbonPro bed offers best-in-class cargo volume thanks to its sidewalls being pushed out farther, made possible by the formability of carbon fiber composite that allows molding deep and complex shapes with variable thicknesses. Like the steel bed, the CarbonPro bed provides the ability to slide a 2-inch by 6-inch wooden divider into pockets in the bed wall for cargo organization and separation.
Purposefully grained corrugation optimizes traction and cleanup, with more aggressive graining at the tops of the corrugation to help increase traction in wet weather and a smoother grain at the bottoms of the corrugation for easy dirt and debris removal.
The carbon fiber composite bed does not need to be painted, since the composite material creates a premium surface and is UV stable.
“The bed is the working end of a truck; it’s what brings buyers to the segment,” said Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer, Full-Size Trucks, General Motors, “Loaded with motorcycles, snowmobiles or dirt bikes, CarbonPro in the 2019 GMC Sierra is sure to impress with its strength, space and innovation.”
Additional details
- Spray-in bedliner not needed: Because carbon fiber composite is exceptionally durable, a spray-in bedliner is not necessary to help prevent damage and therefore will not be packaged on models with the CarbonPro The composite material is rugged yet nonabrasive.
- Rear wheelhouse liners not needed: Because of CarbonPro’s increased dent resistance versus aluminum or steel, no wheelhouse liner is installed from the factory.
- Payload increase: Models equipped with the CarbonPro bed offer an increase in payload over a steel bed due to the mass savings of carbon fiber composite. Payload for these models is at least 59 pounds higher, depending on the configurations and equipment.
Availability
Sierra CarbonPro Edition makes a limited debut for the 2019 model year and is available for both the Sierra Denali 1500 and the Sierra AT4 1500. CarbonPro will be available in greater quantity on both trims for the 2020 model year.