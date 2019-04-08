A nice Saturday ride turned deadly for a Detroit man when he lost a rear wheel off his trike on I-75 in Northwest Ohio.

According to the BG Independent, Kevin Suber was heading southbound near Bowling Green, Ohio, on a 2012 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra on the evening of April 6, 2018. At about 8:51 p.m., the left rear wheel of Suber's trike detached which sent Suber and the trike careening into the median. Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Bowling Green Post told the paper that the trike hit the median wall and overturned. Suber, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was rushed to nearby Wood County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is the stuff of nightmares right here, friends. Now, the sources are maddeningly vague here about what, exactly happened. Let's focus on that word "detached"—the police report and papers' word, by the way—though. I assume that the entire wheel, tire and everything, came right off while Suber was cruising along. How awful. At highway speeds Suber never had a chance when that wheel let go. It's clearly tragic, but it also reminds us that maintenance is important.

I know we're all excited about finally getting some saddle time after a long and ugly winter, but please guys, make sure your bike is safe and ready before you head out. The first ride of the season can wait for you to run your pre-flight checks and make sure your ride is in good working order. Are your fluids fresh and ready? All your bolts torqued down? Brakes good and tires fair? A winter in the garage can play havoc with a bike no matter how well it's stored, and 30 minutes of checks can save your life.

These first few weeks of the riding season are some of the most dangerous. Please stay safe out there, friends. Double-triple check your bike, wear your gear, and keep the rubber side down. We don't want to lose any of you.

Source: Toledo Blade, BG Independent, The Sentinel-Tribune