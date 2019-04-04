You have the helmet and the comm system... now what?
The best way to tackle helmet communicators is to buy one separate from the helmet that already fits you like a glove, especially if you have a hard-to-fit head. If your comm system fails you can replace it, or swap out parts. When your helmet ages out, you can pull the communicator out of it and install it in your new one. Installing a communicator system into a helmet can be daunting if you've never done it before, so we've made a slideshow with a bunch of tips so that you can get it right the first time, and avoid any "gotchas."