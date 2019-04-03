2 / 6

The CGS Hawk became the first closed-cokcpit ultralight aircraft to hit the runway in 1982. The tiny plane is built from an aluminum tubing structure wrapped up in Dacron or aircraft fabric. The Hawk Ultra was introduced at the lighter option, weighing at only 254lb empty.

While this model of ultralight was available with a number of engine options, in 2010, somebody out there decided to swap the engine for that of a Honda GL500 Silver Wing, a 497cc V-twin mill used in the early 80’s cruiser.