BMW has issued a recall for a potential brake fluid leak on its C600s series scooters. Here are the details.

BMW has issued a recall for the 2015 to 2018 C600 Sport and C650 Sport scooters as well as for the 2015 to 2018 C650 GT with a diesel powertrain. A total of 2,707 units are potentially affected by the issue (697 Sports and 2,010 GTs). The manufacturer has detected the source of a possible brake fluid leak in in the hose.

BMW explains that “...(the) hose may develop a leak as a result of a flexural fatigue crack that could be induced after repeated cycling of the handlebars to the maximum left position.” Summarized, repeated twisting of the head stock of the scooters to the left to lock it in place—like you do on a motorcycle—could eventually cause the brake hose to crack or get damaged at the connection.

A leak of brake fluid could mean a decrease in braking efficiency. In this case, the manufacturer specifies only the front brake is affected—the rear brake is managed by the hand brake and remains therefore fully operational. Owners of the affected units could potentially note a puddle of brake fluid under the scooter or a lower-than-average brake fluid level. On the road, longer distances might be required to come to a full stop.

Failure of the front brake is obviously problematic so owners are invited to visit their BMW dealer where the hose will be replaced and reinforced with an EPDM sleeve. People who have had to do the repair at their own expense are elligible to a refund of the cost of the fix.

BMW of North America will send the recall notice to owners at the end of the month, people with questions or who wish to have their VIN verified can contact the customer service at 1-800-831-1117. The NHTSA assigned recall number 19V-157 to this issue.

Source: NHTSA