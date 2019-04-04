The National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall for the 2017 to 2019 Indian Scouts, Bobber Scouts and Scout Sixty motorcycles, over the possibility of Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) which may not have been filled with fluids to the correct standard.

The recall has been issued, as there is a possibility of air remaining in the ABS brake system following manufacture, which could lead to the degradation of brake performance over time.The NHTSA says that up to 2,072 vehicles could potentially be affected.

Here are the models affected by the scout brake bleed recall:

2017-2019 Indian Scout

2017-2019 Indian Scout Sixty

2017-2019 Indian Scout Bobber

If you possess any of the above vehicles, and it is fitted with ABS, you may be affected by this recall. The issue may manifest itself in a brake lever or brake pedal that starts feeling soft and spongy. Polaris, Indian's parent company, says that if this is present, the bike should not be operated until the break system has undergone the required repairs.

Considering how important working brakes are to a bike, it would be prudent to heed the advice, and not ride or use your Scout until you have confirmation that it is safe to do so from your dealer. If you are not sure whether your bike needs to be recalled, you should call your dealer to arrange for them to check your bike, and if necessary, carry out the required maintenance.

The Customer service number for Indian Motorcycles is 1-877-204-3697. Indian's identification number for this recall is I-18-07, and the NHTSA Campaign identification number is 19V-156.

You can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. You can also look the recall up on the NHTSA Recall page by searching the vehicle year/make/model page.

Source: NHTSA