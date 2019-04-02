4 / 10

Just like those wall-mounted air fresheners you sometimes see in public restrooms, this one from motorcycle helmet communicator manufacturer Cardo offers helmet-freshener spray. It's true that there exists a helmet spray to get the funk out of your helmet, but mounting it to the side so it can spray regularly like an automatic chain oiler just struck us funny. Here are some real tips though: store your helmet on a vented shelf with the visor open. Never cram your gloves into your helmet and leave them there, because when you come back everything will smell like feet.