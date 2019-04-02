The motorcycle industry has no problem poking fun at itself, as evidenced...
A great collection of April Fools jokes came out today throughout the motorcycle industry, but I think the grand prize goes to Canada Moto Guide, which had a whole slew of riders on the hook this morning before someone stepped in and told all the frothing commenters to check the publication date of the article. Careful of the stinky bait on the first of April, everyone.
Source: Canada Moto Guide, BMW Motorrad, Facebook/Husqvarna, Facebook/Giant Loop, Facebook/Cardo, MCN, Aerostich