Far from the unsettled atmosphere Royal Enfield has been facing for the past year or so as workers are trying to form a union, the ambiance looks rather harmonious at Harley-Davidson’s. That could be about to change: the workers union’s contract is about to expire and the workers have no intention of keeping the ranks without an agreement.

The workers union contract expires Monday at Harley-Davidson’s Wisconsin plant. The problem is: employers and employees haven’t come to an agreement yet and as of Friday, negotiations were still ongoing.

Concerned about possible layoffs and the absence of a contract to consider and vote on, workers have already started taking action by protesting during their lunch breaks—nothing that has interrupted regular activities at the plant. Some workers have complained to the media that they are currently in the dark as to what is going on behind closed doors, commenting that they have no offers and no date to work with at the moment.

A number of factors are contributing to the workers’ unrest. Last year, Harley-Davidson announced it would cease activities and shut down the Kansas City plant—though it promised to keep the Menomonee Falls one active. This combined with the whole Trump tariffs debacle, the new Thailand plant, and the company facing an eight-year sales low are adding up and making workers worried about their future with the company.

Monday, April 1, 2019 marks the end of a comfortable, seven-year agreement implemented in 2012 between United Steelworkers of America Local 2-209 and Harley-Davidson corporate. The last agreement froze the salaries for the duration of the contract, with pay raises and higher health care expenses, and allowed for the hiring of seasonal (temporary) employees.

There is no mention of the contention points between the union and the company and what parts are being negotiated, but as of today, workers are out of a union contract with their employer.

Sources: Journal Sentinel, WISN