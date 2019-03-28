We all remember the best advertisements we’ve ever seen. Sometimes the story in the ad has nothing to do with the product being advertised. Such is the case with this ad for a bank in Taiwan about an unlikely motorcycle adventure.

What does this spot of pure joy and inspiration have to do with a bank? Why would a bank care about telling you to live your best life? To Dream? To get up and throw away your pills and ride motorcycles even when you’re eighty years old and have degenerative arthritis?

Well, because it gets people to watch the three-minute clip, and laugh/cry, and share it with their friends! It’s a gorgeous little short, and the best part is, it’s a true story. OK, it’s “based on” a true story. That story was fully filmed made into a full-length award-winning documentary, and you can watch that, too.

The film is called Go Grandriders, and it was released in 2012. It is the true story of a group, not of five but of seventeen riders whose goal was to circumnavigate the island of Taiwan together. Their average age in 2007, at the time of the ride, was 81 years old. They accomplished the ride in thirteen days and covered 1,178 miles in that time. Most of them were on scooters, though, and not motorcycles; the advertisement took some liberties.

The bank ad came out the year before the movie was released. The ride had already happened, and was covered extensively in the Taiwanese media. The true story was so inspirational it grew legs everywhere.

If you find yourself moved by this three-minute short (and if you are not, you must be dead inside!), seek out the trailers for Go Grandriders, and if you love those too, the movie is available on Amazon.

Source: YouTube