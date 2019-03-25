Light and nimble to get things started right.
When it comes to choosing a new motorcycle, there’s a number of factors customers consider including pricing (obviously), power, features, comfort, etc. For some people, however, height and weight can make or break a deal.
The rule doesn’t apply to all, but for some new riders and/or short ones, the thought of straddling a 500+lb vehicle can be daunting. To help those people in their search of a great bike they’ll feel comfortable on, we dug out ten lightweight road bikes beginners and short riders alike will find easy to get on.