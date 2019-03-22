We’ve been wondering about that one for a little while. Since Husqvarna announced the arrival of the new Svartpilen 701 for 2019, the company has been keeping low key. Every so often, we’re reminded that we still don’t know when it’s coming and what the price point will be. Well, part of that mystery has finally been solved: we now have a date. Sort of.

In a press release, Husqvarna confirms that its flat-track inspired Svartpilen 701 is due on the North American market in April 2019. Seems like the company might be figuring out some last-minute details since not even the pricing has been announced yet.

We got somewhat of an idea of what pricing could look like in the US after the UK received its official price tag and while the Husqvarna North American representative confirmed it would most likely be close to the Vitpilen price tag, we don’t have a set number just yet.

In the meantime, the grown-up Svart will show up in the showrooms in time for the 2019 riding season, ready to titillate riders on the market for a new bike. Husqvarna’s “Black Arrow” is a spin-off the café racer-ish Vitpilen 701. The Svart adopts instead a dirt track-inspired design. The differences between the two models, just like their 401 variants, are mainly aesthetic. At its core, the 701 twins share the same 693cc, single cylinder mill rated at 75 horsepower and 53 lb-ft of torque.

The Vitpilen and Svartpilen lineup strengthens Husqvarna’s position in the street motorcycle segment and proves the Swedish brand can do a lot more than just dirt bikes. If you’re as curious as we are about the Svartpilen 701, the wait is almost over and we’ll soon find out how it compares to its peers. The Svart is finally coming.