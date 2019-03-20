The demo trucks are coming, and there’s definitely something in Kawasaki’s 2019 lineup that you want to take out for a spin. My mantra has always been “ride everything” so any time a demo truck comes around, or a friend dangles keys in front of me, or any dealership is offering test rides on their new bikes, I’m in.

If nothing else, it is informative to ride every kind of motorcycle out there. Experience riding a bike that is not yours is often invaluable; you get a feel for other styles of motorcycles out on the road and sometimes gain an appreciation, if not an affinity, for a style of motorcycle you do not generally ride.

Sometimes these test rides can be very expensive; often you will have to sign a “you break it you bought it” waiver so be careful. Other times, you’ll fall in love ten minutes into the demo ride and walk into the sales office immediately upon your return asking what kind of financing they’re offering, and they will make you an offer you cannot refuse. (This is how I ended up with a brand new leftover Yamaha Super Tenere; it was what you might call a “retail accident” but four years and 45,000 miles later I still love the machine.)

Sometimes the test rides can be super informative: I don’t generally ride cruisers but I’ve ridden a bunch of Harley-Davidson touring bikes and once took all 837lbs of a brand new candy apple red Kawasaki Vulcan Vaquero out for a ridiculous back-roads loop; I get the “put me on a highway and point me towards Texas” draw even if it’s not my style.

This is all to say, the Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is wandering around the United States this summer and you should go demo something you’ve never ridden–maybe even something you’ve never considered owning. It’s free to test ride!

Get there early in the day and sign up for everything you want to ride. In my experience these demo events fill up quickly. Seriously, though, even if you’re not in the market what more reason do you need than “because motorcycles?”

Here are all the dates so far; keep an eye on the Kawasaki website for updates and additions!

DATE Location LOCATION Mar 22-23, 2019 KISSIMMEE, FL KISSIMMEE MOTORSPORTS Mar 29-30, 2019 SANFORD, FL SEMINOLE POWERSPORTS Apr 5-6, 2019 ORLANDO, FL CYCLE SPORTS CENTER Apr 13-14, 2019 MIAMI, FL GABLES MOTORSPORTS KAWASAKI Apr 19-20, 2019 POMPANO BEACH, FL RIVA MOTORSPORTS KAWASAKI Apr 26-27, 2019 TAMPA, FL BARNEY'S KAWASAKI OF BRANDON May 3-4, 2019 ST. PETERSBURG, FL ST PETE POWERSPORTS KAWASAKI May 10-11, 2019 TAMPA, FL TAMPA BAY POWERSPORTS KAWASAKI May 18-19, 2019 HOSCHTON, GA KAWASAKI NORTHEAST GEORGIA May 24-25, 2019 CANTON, GA FREEDOM POWERSPORTS CANTON KAWASAKI Jun 14-15, 2019 HATFIELD, PA MONTGOMERYVILLE CYCLE CENTER Jun 21-22, 2019 BENSALEM, PA FUN CENTER POWERSPORTS KAWASAKI Jun 28-29, 2019 PHILADELPHIA, PA KAWASAKI OF PHILADELPHIA Jul 6-7, 2019 RIVERHEAD, NY MAXIMUM MOTORSPORTS KAWASAKI Jul 12-13, 2019 BELLEVILLE, NJ MOTORCYCLE MALL Jul 19-20, 2019 MIDDLETOWN, NY CYCLE MOTION KAWASAKI Jul 26-27, 2019 POUGHKEEPSIE, NY DUTCHESS RECREATIONAL KAWASAKI Aug 2-3, 2019 BAY SHORE, NY MOTOR SPORTS KAWASAKI August 9-10, 2019 PLYMOUTH, MA PILGRIM POWER SPORTS August 16-17, 2019 MILFORD, NH SOUHEGAN VALLEY MOTORSPORTS

