The demo trucks are coming, and there’s definitely something in Kawasaki’s 2019 lineup that you want to take out for a spin. My mantra has always been “ride everything” so any time a demo truck comes around, or a friend dangles keys in front of me, or any dealership is offering test rides on their new bikes, I’m in.

RIDE EVERYTHING

If nothing else, it is informative to ride every kind of motorcycle out there. Experience riding a bike that is not yours is often invaluable; you get a feel for other styles of motorcycles out on the road and sometimes gain an appreciation, if not an affinity, for a style of motorcycle you do not generally ride.

Sometimes these test rides can be very expensive; often you will have to sign a “you break it you bought it” waiver so be careful. Other times, you’ll fall in love ten minutes into the demo ride and walk into the sales office immediately upon your return asking what kind of financing they’re offering, and they will make you an offer you cannot refuse. (This is how I ended up with a brand new leftover Yamaha Super Tenere; it was what you might call a “retail accident” but four years and 45,000 miles later I still love the machine.)

Sometimes the test rides can be super informative: I don’t generally ride cruisers but I’ve ridden a bunch of Harley-Davidson touring bikes and once took all 837lbs of a brand new candy apple red Kawasaki Vulcan Vaquero out for a ridiculous back-roads loop; I get the “put me on a highway and point me towards Texas” draw even if it’s not my style.

This is all to say, the Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is wandering around the United States this summer and you should go demo something you’ve never ridden–maybe even something you’ve never considered owning. It’s free to test ride!

Get there early in the day and sign up for everything you want to ride. In my experience these demo events fill up quickly. Seriously, though, even if you’re not in the market what more reason do you need than “because motorcycles?”

Here are all the dates so far; keep an eye on the Kawasaki website for updates and additions!

LOCATION

Mar 22-23, 2019

KISSIMMEE, FL

KISSIMMEE MOTORSPORTS

Mar 29-30, 2019

SANFORD, FL

SEMINOLE POWERSPORTS

Apr 5-6, 2019

ORLANDO, FL

CYCLE SPORTS CENTER

Apr 13-14, 2019

MIAMI, FL

GABLES MOTORSPORTS KAWASAKI

Apr 19-20, 2019

POMPANO BEACH, FL

RIVA MOTORSPORTS KAWASAKI

Apr 26-27, 2019

TAMPA, FL

BARNEY'S KAWASAKI OF BRANDON

May 3-4, 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, FL

ST PETE POWERSPORTS KAWASAKI

May 10-11, 2019

TAMPA, FL

TAMPA BAY POWERSPORTS KAWASAKI

May 18-19, 2019

HOSCHTON, GA

KAWASAKI NORTHEAST GEORGIA

May 24-25, 2019

CANTON, GA

FREEDOM POWERSPORTS CANTON KAWASAKI

Jun 14-15, 2019

HATFIELD, PA

MONTGOMERYVILLE CYCLE CENTER

Jun 21-22, 2019

BENSALEM, PA

FUN CENTER POWERSPORTS KAWASAKI

Jun 28-29, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA

KAWASAKI OF PHILADELPHIA

Jul 6-7, 2019

RIVERHEAD, NY

MAXIMUM MOTORSPORTS KAWASAKI

Jul 12-13, 2019

BELLEVILLE, NJ

MOTORCYCLE MALL

Jul 19-20, 2019

MIDDLETOWN, NY

CYCLE MOTION KAWASAKI

Jul 26-27, 2019

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

DUTCHESS RECREATIONAL KAWASAKI

Aug 2-3, 2019

BAY SHORE, NY

MOTOR SPORTS KAWASAKI

August 9-10, 2019

PLYMOUTH, MA

PILGRIM POWER SPORTS

August 16-17, 2019

MILFORD, NH

SOUHEGAN VALLEY MOTORSPORTS

Source: Kawasaki, Motorcycle.com