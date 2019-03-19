The American Flat Track racing series is underway, and it’s nothing like any motorcycle racing you’ve seen before. It kicked off last week in Daytona and the schedule runs nonstop with eighteen races concluding at the end of September, with two new race locations added since last year.

The southern states will obviously host the races in the early part of the year, and everything moves north as weather allows. One new race site in Chandler, AZ hosts its event on the 27th of April and the other in Laconia, NH happens on June 15th.

American Flat Track was first formally established in 1954, and its modern iteration has four different track configurations (Mile ovals, Half-Mile ovals, Short Track ovals, and TTs which incorporate a right-hand turn and a jump) and three distinct classes (Twins, Singles and Production Twins). You’ll see in the schedule which host venue is which track configuration. You can find a race near you to attend live, and follow the whole season on NBC Sports Network (or stream them all live on the American Flat Track website).

The complete race schedule is as follows:

14 MARCH – Daytona TT – Daytona Beach, FL

23 MARCH – Atlanta Short Track – Woodstock, GA

20 APRIL – Texas Half-Mile – Fort Worth, TX

27 APRIL – Arizona Super TT – Chandler, AZ

11 MAY – So-Cal Half-Mile – Perris, CA

18 MAY – Sacramento Mile – Sacramento, CA

26 MAY – Springfield Mile I – Springfield, IL

01 JUNE – Red Mile – Lexington, KY

15 JUNE – Laconia Short Track – Loudon, NH

29 JUNE – Lima Half Mile – Lima, OH

13 JULY – New York Short Track – Weedsport, NY

04 AUGUST – Buffalo Chip TT – Sturgis, SD

06 AUGUST – Black Hills Half-Mile – Rapid City, SD

17 AUGUST – Peoria TT – Peoria, IL

01 SEPTEMBER – Springfield Mile II – Springfield, IL

07 SEPTEMBER – Williams Grove Half-Mile – Mechanicsburg, PA

21 SEPTEMBER – Minnesota Mile – Minneapolis, MN

28 SEPTEMBER – Meadowlands Mile – East Rutherford, NJ

Source: American Flat Track