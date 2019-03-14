The National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall for model year 2015-2019 Indian Scouts and 2018-2019 Indian Scout Bobber motorcycles.

The recalled part is an “accessory brake lever.” This is not a stock part but an accessory sold for use on these motorcycles. Apparently there were sixty (60) sold, and they are all being recalled.

The accessory brake lever part number is 2883795-658. If you have one of these on your motorcycle, Indian Motorcycles will provide you with a replacement part free of charge.

If you do not know if you have one of these brake levers on your motorcycle, you should call your dealer and have them check your bike.

This accessory brake lever adjustment screw may have been set incorrectly, causing unintentional front brake application. You don’t need me to tell you, that unintentional front brake application can be anything from “why does my bike feel a bit boggy” to an extreme front-wheel lockup, so definitely get this checked out.

If you have this part on your bike, take it off immediately and put the OEM lever back on. If you don’t know if you have this part on your bike, stop riding it and find out. The language the NHTSA uses for this is “the accessory brake lever may apply the front brake, increasing the application while riding until the front wheel locks up, increasing the risk of a crash."

The Indian Motorcycle customer service number is 1-877-204-3697. Indian's identification number for this recall is I-19-01. The NHTSA Campaign identification number for this recall is 19E007000.

You can also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov. You can also look the recall up on the NHTSA Recall page by searching the vehicle year/make/model page.

Source: NHTSA