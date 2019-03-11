Don't want to pull in a clutch? No problem! You have options!
The reason we say “clutchless” and not “automatic” is because so many electric bikes are hitting the street with no transmission at all; the throttle spins the engine and that spins the rear wheel. You may prefer a bike with a gearbox, but you can still let the bike do the shifting for you. The DCT is better than a slushbox: the clutches essentially “trade off” doing the work of shifting so that signature auto-transmission delay is gone. They’re sure worth a test-ride.