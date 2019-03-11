Taiwan-based Kymco is best known here in the US for its small displacement, affordable lineup of scooters. The brand recently released the all-electric SuperNEX super bike, one sexy, emission-free beast. But sadly, we’re not here to talk electric superbike (though we wish we were). The company has issued a recall on some of its scooters. Here are the details.

Kymco has issued not one but two recalls on both of its Likes scooters because of potential fuel leak. The 2018 and 2019 150i models are affected because of a potential fuel pump leak while on the 2018 model-year of the bigger 200i, the issue stems from the fuel line clamp.

In the case of the 2018-2019 Like 150i, 910 units could present a fuel leak at the pump at the electrical connection when the tank us full. Maybe I’m going to state the obvious here, but electricity plus fuel isn’t the kind of mathematical equation we need to solve. Owners of the affected units are invited to make an appointment at their Kmyco dealer to receive a new pump free of charge.

For the 2018 Like 200i, on 323 units, the leak could instead be caused by a loosened fuel line clamp. You know the drill: fuel leak + electricity = risks of kaboom. The dealer will verify and adjust the clamp tightness to avoid any future issues.

In both cases, Kymco hasn’t confirmed when it would be in touch with the owners of the affected units. They are, however, invited to contact the Kmyco customer service line at 1-888-909-6301 to have their VIN checked. The NHTSA’s recall campaign numbers are 19V037000 for the Like 150i and 19V036000 for the Like 200i. For any questions, customers can also contact the NHTSA’s customer service at 1-888-327-4236.

Source: NHTSA