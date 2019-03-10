Hide press release Show press release

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE, JACK DANIEL’S® & KLOCK WERKS KUSTOM CYCLES CELEBRATE AMERICAN CRAFTSMANSHIP WITH LIMITED EDITION INDIAN SPRINGFIELD® DARK HORSE®

Sleek & Aggressively Styled, the Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Springfield® Dark Horse® Flaunts Ultra-Premium Design Features Inspired by Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select Tennessee Whiskey

MINNEAPOLIS (March 9, 2019) – Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, and Jack Daniel’s, America’s first registered distillery, today introduced the Jack Daniel’s® Limited Edition Indian Springfield® Dark Horse®. For the fourth straight year, the two iconic American brands have joined forces with Klock Werks Kustom Cycles of Mitchell, SD to celebrate a shared commitment to quality, originality and craftsmanship with an ultra-premium, limited-edition motorcycle. The latest bike features many new ultra-premium design features that give the bike an exclusive, aggressive look.

The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse draws its design inspiration from Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select, the brand’s finely-crafted super-premium whiskey offering. Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel comes from select barrelhouses at the Jack Daniel Distillery in Lynchburg, TN. Within those barrelhouses, Single Barrel Select barrels are only taken from the top floors where the natural annual temperatures vary the greatest year after year, which help develop the most robust flavor. Jack Daniel’s is the only major distillery in the world that produces its own oak barrels by hand by skilled craftsmen, and it is the oak from these barrels that gives Single Barrel Select its distinctive flavor and color. Similarly, each limited-edition Jack Daniel’s Indian Springfield Dark Horse is unique and original in its own way, as nearly the entire bike is hand-painted by specialized Indian Motorcycle craftsmen.

“The team at Jack Daniel’s relies immensely on their passionate and specialized craftsmen to control the Single Barrel Select process from beginning to end, as each of them pour their personal pride and loyalty into the product every day,” said Reid Wilson, Senior Director for Indian Motorcycle. “Our team at Indian Motorcycle shares that same passion for craftsmanship and developed this motorcycle as a tribute to all the craftsmen who value working with their hands and are committed to developing products of the finest quality.”

Maintaining the sleek, stripped-down styling of the Indian Springfield Dark Horse, this year’s Jack Daniel’s limited-edition motorcycle includes many custom-inspired, ultra-premium design features that truly make it an exclusive one-of-a-kind motorcycle, including:

Unique One-Of-A-Kind Styling

Inspired by the wood grain hues from the Single Barrel Select packaging and the oak aging barrels, the Indian Motorcycle design team crafted the two-tone Heavy Metal Crystal & Thunder Black Vivid Crystal custom paint scheme. Indian Motorcycle craftsmen then overlaid sleek Steel Gray graphics and custom Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel badging throughout the bike by hand. Additionally, Single Barrel Select wood grain finishes are found on the tank badge and saddlebag hinges completing the custom-inspired look.

New, Powerful 116 Cubic-Inch Thunder Stoke Engine

In addition to the bike’s stripped-down, custom styling, the new Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse will feature Indian Motorcycle’s first ever straight-from-the-factory 116 cubic-inch Thunder Stroke engine with an estimated 127 ft-lbs of torque delivering head-snapping power.

Premium Touches

Adding to the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse’s mean styling are premium features, including new 12-inch mid-rise ape-hanger handlebars, quick release tinted flare windscreen, custom precision machined wheels, end-to-end LED lighting, and premium gloss black finishes throughout. The bike also incorporates the more aggressive styling first introduced with the redesigned 2019 Chieftain lineup. The Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse features the same slammed saddlebags, and tank badging. Additionally, a premium genuine leather gunfighter seat and tank strap bearing the Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select logo, Single Barrel Select engraved rider and passenger floorboards, and numbered Montana Silversmith badge designed specifically for this motorcycle further add to the bike’s uncompromising level of craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Limited Production

As a nod to Jack Daniel’s iconic “Old No. 7 Brand”, only 177 individually-numbered bikes will be produced globally, making this a truly limited edition custom motorcycle.

“There are no two brands that better represent American craftsmanship than Jack Daniel’s and Indian Motorcycle,” said Greg Luehrs, Director of Events and Sponsorships for Jack Daniel’s. “We greatly value our relationship with Indian, as we share the same high-quality values and attention-to-detail, and know that at the end of the day our products are only as good as the team of people behind them.”

Each Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Springfield Dark Horse will come with a commemorative, wooden Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel bottle display made from the same oak barrels used to mature Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select. The holder comes with two custom branded rocks glasses and a spot for a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel, which is padded with the same genuine leather as the motorcycle’s seat. Each gift will be custom made and engraved with the owner’s name, motorcycle number (#001-#177) and VIN.

After previous Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Motorcycle models sold out in as little as 10 minutes, a new digital promotion will be used to select which consumers will be granted the opportunity to be proud owners of this year’s limited-edition motorcycle. Beginning at 7 p.m. EST on March 9 until 11:59 p.m. EST on March 17, interested customers can enter the promotion for a chance to purchase one of the 177 bikes at www.2019jackdanielsindianmotorcycle.com. Following the close of submissions, winners will be randomly selected and called upon by their preferred Indian Motorcycle dealer to inform them they are one of the lucky few who will be able to purchase one of these finely crafted motorcycles.

Furthermore, the #001 bike will be will be auctioned off at a Richie Bros. Auction Company in Arizona with 100-percent of the proceeds benefitting Operation Ride Home. Since 2011, Jack Daniel's and Operation Ride Home have helped bring military families together for the holidays. Operation Ride Home provides financial assistance to eligible active duty junior-enlisted military members to travel from their duty station back home to spend time with their families.

Pricing for this ultra-premium motorcycle starts at $36,999 in the U.S. and $44,499 in Canada. Each bike also comes with a two-year unlimited mileage factory warranty and free membership in the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group™ for one year. Each bike will be built to order as a model year 2020 with delivery starting in September 2019.

For more information on Indian Motorcycle, visit IndianMotorcycle.com and follow along on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle is America’s first motorcycle company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

ABOUT JACK DANIEL’S

Officially registered by the U.S. Government in 1866 and based in Lynchburg, Tenn., the Jack Daniel Distillery, Lem Motlow, proprietor, is the first registered distillery in the United States and is on the National Register of Historic Places. Jack Daniel’s is the maker of the world-famous Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select and Jack Daniel’s Country Cocktails. Today, Jack Daniel’s is a true global icon found in more than 170 countries around the world and is the most valuable spirits brand in the world as recognized by Interbrand. Jack Daniel’s encourages its friends to drink responsibly and reminds bikers that Bottles and Throttles Don’t Mix.