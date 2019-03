5 / 7

Acerbis: Yes, that Acerbis. The brand you’ve known and loved for all those dirt-bike hard parts, the company that made an enormous gas tank available for your WR450, is dipping its toes into streetable riding gear. The Discovery series is a great-looking budget collection with armor, adjustability and venting. The top of the line Safery has lots of pockets, adjustability and is waterproof. The midrange Forest has fewer pockets, and the least expensive Ghibly has an available, but not included, waterproof liner. All three are available in men’s and women’s fit, and the prices (they are not available in the US quite yet) range from ₤150-200.