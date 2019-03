7 / 12

Icon Airform: These new helmets come in solid or graphic paint schemes, and if you are looking for a decent bare-bones full-face helmet that still offers a drop-down internal sun shade this one might be your helmet. Icon calls its features “trickle down technology” but what that probably means is they have the molds and parts from other helmets and it’s cheaper to use the same stuff everywhere. Hey, you’re still getting features like better venting that were designed for more-expensive lids. At $185 (for solid colors; just over $200 for graphics) there’s not much to complain about.