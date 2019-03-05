It's that time again! RideApart has another opening and we're looking for a new writer to join the team. Do you like bikes? Do you like words? Do you like bikes and words? Are you the one we've been looking for all this time?

So, what are we looking for? We're looking for someone who knows about bikes and can tell a good story. Someone cool, knowledgeable, and reliable who can be online during business hours (Eastern Standard business hours) to produce quick, entertaining stories about motorcycles, motorcycle culture, and the motorcycle industry.

If that's you, come work with us! Send your CV and some samples to info@rideapart.com. If you make the cut we'll contact you for further info, an interview, and a writing test. Talk to you soon, and may luck be always in your favor!