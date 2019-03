Dainese loves to tout that their D-air® system has been in development for 22 years. Their official timeline states that consequently, in the year 2000, “the first prototype of an airbag shaped around the human body” was developed.

Now, for the 2019 season, Dainese has introduced… motorcycle gear with their D-air® system… for women! I shouldn’t need to point out that women are humans too, but apparently I do, because Dainese does not note that the D-air® system has been shaped around the male human body for those 22 years.

Are you wondering why that’s remotely important? To anyone in the audience who has never tried to shop for women’s motorcycle gear, and I don’t mean leather vests with tassels or high-heeled boots with buckles on them, but actual vented, armored, abrasion resistant and maybe if we’re feeling REALLY feisty, waterproof, serious and proper motorcycle riding gear for women, let me tell you. It is a bear. An epic quest. Occasionally, a complete impossibility. If you have never shopped for women’s gear, next time you are in a motorcycle showroom or any place where you might find decent motorcycle gear, look for women’s sizes. Now tell me what the percentage is, men’s gear to women’s gear. If we’re 20% of the riding populace, couldn’t we have 20% of the showroom? Ha, ha, no.

Just wear men’s gear, you dudes say? Okay, I dare you guys to find a women’s-cut leather motorcycle jacket that you’re comfortable in. Go try ‘em on. Get back to me. Super comfy right? Yeah nope.

I kind of hope Dainese gets equal tons of praise and flack for this particular move. On one hand, twenty-two years before someone at Dainese thought, hey, you know what? Maybe we should make some of these suits to fit women! On the other, well, finally. Thank you, Dainese, for finally taking some of us seriously.

We’re going to keep shouting for the people in the back: women ride motorcycles, occasionally all by ourselves, and we also do it in less than ideal weather, and sometimes, just like men, we crash, and when that happens we’d like to have the opportunity to be as protected as men are.

There’s a press release for the 2019 lineup which goes something like this:

“For the track, Dainese launches the new Misano 2 D-air®, a professional leather racing suit. The airbag system is also making its debut in some of Dainese’s most iconic road gear, from the Avro D-air® suit to the leather Racing 3 D-air® jacket and the Carve Master 2 D-air®, the Gore-Tex garment built for sport touring. The top-of-the-line Tuono D-air® completes the collection.” That’s five things: one for the track, three for the road, and one specifically for sport touring, I guess? Then, there are three “garments designed for women” with no specified use. That’s how it goes though, Track, Road, Sport Touring or… women.

Folks. I am so tired.

Source: Dainese