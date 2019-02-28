An extraordinary guy named Paul Pelland, a motorcycle enthusiast and Iron Butt competitor, is on a mission to help find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis. He has worn out a couple of Yamaha Super Tenere adventure bikes, and Yamaha has since sponsored him with a new Star Venture touring motorcycle to torture.

He has ridden a bit over 350,000 miles in his first six years and has raised over $130,000 for MS charities. His first Super Tenere is on display at the Barber Vintage Motorsports museum, retired with 172,000 miles on the clock.

Living with MS and riding a motorcycle has proved a challenge at times, but Paul perseveres. he and his doctor both believe that riding is therapeutic and actually helps him deal with his symptoms. Motorcycles are medicine, he insists. I’m not apt to argue with him.

He rides nationwide to speak at events, conferences and rallies, educating people about MS. “We all struggle to navigate the potholes of life, and my story is suitable for any audience,” says Paul. He lives in New Hampshire and rides to events all over the country, all winter long. If you have ever lived through a New Hampshire winter, you’ll understand what kind of endurance that takes.

Paul has scheduled a fundraising endurance ride. It is an Iron Butt Association (IBA) sanctioned “Saddlesore” ride, that is, 1000 miles in 24 hours. You can register to ride in this event, get your IBA certificate and support Paul’s charitable giving in the process. Note that it is not a group ride; every rider plans their own saddlesore and you can do it on any day you choose.

If you want camaraderie with your charitable giving, you might want to attend his “Nonstop to Nowhere” fundraiser event. I hesitate to call it a charity ride, since the record he’s looking to break is the longest dyno run. Yes, he’s going to ride a dynamometer for 24 hours straight, and will be accepting “challenges” during those 24 hours. You can contribute to see him do all kinds of nutty things while riding the dyno.

To donate and to learn more about Paul, his mission, and his motorcycles, visit www.longhaulpaul.com.

Source: Long Haul Paul