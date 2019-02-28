The satisfaction of doing the work yourself.

We can all appreciate the work put into modifying and customizing a motorcycle. You might or might not like the end result, but the craftsmanship showcased in those builds is worthy of our common mortal’s respect. What if I told you that you too can now do your own customization at home? All you need are your two hands, a decent set of tools, and the Hookie Moto Kit. Oh! And a BMW R NineT.

ALL THE CUSTOMS

This Custom Triumph Speed Triple Is Totally Metal
This Custom Job Takes The Monkey Cool Factor To New Heights

The lineup of Beemer’s take on the classic scrambler aesthetic is already quite diversified—buyers have a choice of five models to choose from, including the standard R NineT, the Scrambler, the Urban, or even the bubble-faired Racer. Sometimes, though, you want to take personalization a step further—even better if you get to do it yourself, right?

That’s exactly the concept of the Hookie Moto Kit. This ready-to-install mod set for the R NineT can be delivered at your home within a month or so and allows you to give your bike a non-factory look thanks to a set of easily installed parts.

The kits include a bolt-on, 11-liter gas tank in your choice of a carbon fiber motif or Motorrad’s white, blue, and red livery, an Alcantara flat leather saddle, two K&N air filters and filter meshes, an air intake filter, a subframe that can receive the Snake cargo strap with an AustriAlpin Cobra buckle, and e-tray for the battery, all the hardware and tutorials, and voilà! You have yourself a sleek-looking T.

According to Hookie, the kit fits any R NineT from model-year 2016 to 2019 that don’t have the ECU located under the seat.  The kits are handmade in Germany and retail for roughly $5,500 (€4,900). An order can be placed online and according to the company’s Website, delivery to the US is possible.

'
 

Source: Hookie Co.

Gallery: Hookie Moto-Kit BMW R NineT

Hook Moto-Kit BMW R NineT
7 Photos
Hook Moto-Kit BMW R NineT Hook Moto-Kit BMW R NineT Hook Moto-Kit BMW R NineT Hook Moto-Kit BMW R NineT Hook Moto-Kit BMW R NineT Hook Moto-Kit BMW R NineT Hook Moto-Kit BMW R NineT