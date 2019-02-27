2 / 7

There’s a number of perks to owning an electric motorcycle. Of course, right off the bat, there are government incentives that allow you to reduce the purchase price of the bike. You can get a rebate at the federal level, but also from your state.

Beyond the numbers, some areas also offer added bonuses for electric vehicles, including HOV lanes access, exemption from emission inspections, charging station installation rebate, tax exemptions, and more.