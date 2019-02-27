How many different versions of the V7 III can you count? We’re currently at seven—and they’re not different bikes, just different looks. It might be a bit overkill but this is meant to showcase the brand’s ability to customize its designs and also that you’ve got seven chances of getting your hands on a stock bike closer to what you want, look wise. This year, we’re getting yet another iteration of the V7 III. And then they were eight.

Moto Guzzi has announced that coming this year will be the 2020 V7 III Racer limited edition. I hear you loud and clear: there already is a V7 Racer in Moto Guzzi’s US lineup. Aside from its distinct livery, the “limited edition” and “available only in the US and in Canada” are the two elements of this sales pitch that make this Racer stand out from the V7 crowd.

The V7 Racer Limited Edition receives a proper racing livery with red stripes on the white tank reminiscent of the Rosso Corsa-painted frame and swingarm—a look inspired by Moto Guzzi’s 1971 V7 “red frame”. A leather strap, matching the diamond-stitched brown leather saddle, highlights the spine of the tank. Speaking of the saddle, Moto Guzzi explains that while it might look like a single-rider seat, “this new version is approved for two-up riding”—it is offered standard with passenger footpegs after all. Don’t judge a book by its cover.

The elegant spoke wheels are rimmed with a black channel sporting a red contrasting Moto Guzzi logo. This Racer is equipped with a set of Öhlins adjustable rear shocks meant to give the model a sportier on-road behavior. Other features include a lightened steering stem as well as a steering yoke guard.

Not even as a special, limited edition is the V7 popping the $10k seal—this version of the model will land in the dealers in June this year and pricing has been set at $9,990. As for the number of units available, Moto Guzzi hasn’t confirmed a number, so there will likely be enough to go around.