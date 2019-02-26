Premium just got premium-er.
While in recent months, the name “Indian” has been on people’s lips mainly for its domination in flat track racing with the Wrecking Crew and for the introduction of its new dirt track-inspired model, the FTR 1200, the company wishes to remind us of its well-established legacy in the touring and bagger segment. To make sure we don’t forget what made the brand so popular to begin with, Indian introduces its top-of-the-line, limited edition Roadmaster Elite. Be warned: if you want one, you’ll have to act quickly.
The Indian Roadmaster reigns at the top of the lineup as the brand’s touring king, equipped with all the bells and whistles long-distance travelers’ hearts desire. If you thought a $30k tourer couldn’t get any better, Indian is about to up the ante with the Elite limited edition and here’s what it gets you.
Look-wise, the Elite is offered clad in a Wildfire Red and Black Crystal livery complete with 24-karat gold badging—yes, real gold. The design is hand painted, and according to Indian, the process takes close to 30 hours to be completed. The bike is also fitted with a set of leather passenger armrests, a chrome bumper as well as aluminum floorboards and mirrors.
Also specific to the premium trim is a new 600-watt PowerBand Audio Plus system (versus the standard Roadmaster’s 200-watt system), teamed with a nine-band equalizer that adapts the sound and voulme to the vehicle’s speed (and therefore, to the ambient noise).
The Roadmaster Elite also receives features from the standard Roadmaster, including three ride modes (Tour, Standard, Sport), rear cylinder deactivation, Ride Command infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, heated leather seats and handgrips, ABS, keyless ignition, and, of course, the big-bore 1,811cc Thunder Stroke 111 mill rated at 119 lb-ft of torque.
Only 200 units of this limited-production model will be available on the North American market (englobing US and Canada). Pricing has been set at $36,999—a $6,000 premium for the exclusivity.
INDIAN MOTORCYCLE INTRODUCES LIMITED-EDITION 2019 ROADMASTER ELITE
With Only 200 Being Produced, This Ultra-Premium Touring Machine Offers
The Ultimate Riding Experience
Minneapolis (February 26, 2019) – Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company founded in 1901, today announced its latest ultra-premium touring motorcycle, the 2019 Roadmaster Elite. With only 200 available, the limited-edition Roadmaster Elite pairs modern touring amenities with iconic Indian Motorcycle styling. The 2019 model also boasts many exclusive premium features including a hand painted custom-inspired design along with top of the line premium amenities.
Every Roadmaster Elite is an artistic masterpiece that features Wildfire Red Candy over Black Crystal paint with real 24-karat gold leaf badging. Each bike undergoes a meticulous paint process that takes nearly 30 hours to complete and is finished by hand.
New for 2019, the Roadmaster Elite receives an upgraded 600-watt PowerBand™ Audio Plus system. The high-powered system delivers exceptional sound and clarity from high-output fairing, trunk, and saddlebag speakers that are 50 percent louder than the stock audio system offered on the 2019 Roadmaster. The PowerBand Audio Plus system features an enhanced nine-band dynamic equalizer that auto-adjusts specific frequencies to the optimal level at different vehicle speeds to compensate for road, wind, and engine noise to deliver crystal clear sound quality in every riding condition.
Additional premium amenities unique to the Roadmaster Elite include leather passenger armrests, spacious billet aluminum rider and passenger floorboards, a premium touring console, billet aluminum pinnacle mirrors, and chrome bumpers.
“The Roadmaster Elite offers the most refined, premium touring experience for riders that demand the best of the best,” said Reid Wilson, Senior Director for Indian Motorcycle. “We’ve truly left no stone unturned, packing this bike with style and comfort features that take the touring experience to a new level.”
Along with the powerful Thunder Stroke® 111 engine, which produces 119 ft-lbs of torque for exceptional power at low RPM, the Roadmaster Elite features the latest ride-enhancing technologies available from Indian Motorcycle, including:
Selectable Ride Modes
Three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, allow the rider to adjust the bike’s throttle response to fit their riding preferences. The throttle map for each Ride Mode was designed with a specific application in mind, resulting in one motorcycle with three distinct personalities.
Rear Cylinder Deactivation
When the Thunder Stroke 111 reaches operating temperature and the ambient temperature exceeds 59⁰ F, the rear cylinder will automatically deactivate when the bike is at a standstill, resulting in less engine heat for improved rider comfort in slow-moving or stopped traffic. The rear cylinder instantly reactivates when throttle is applied for a seamless transition to full power. The bike also features redesigned lowers that provide optimal airflow for improved comfort.
Ride Command:
The Indian Motorcycle Ride Command® system is the largest, fastest, most customizable infotainment system on two wheels. The seven-inch, glove-compatible touchscreen features turn-by-turn navigation, customizable rider information screens, Bluetooth® compatibility, and pairs with the Indian Motorcycle Ride Command mobile app for remote accessibility to key vehicle information. Riders can also plan a ride route with up to 100 points on the Ride Command website and wirelessly transfer it to the bike via Bluetooth.
The 2019 Roadmaster Elite also comes standard with all the premium touring amenities riders expect from an Indian Roadmaster, including full LED lighting, a genuine leather two-up touring seat individually heated for rider and passenger, ABS, heated handgrips, keyless ignition, a push button power windshield, weatherproof, remote-locking saddlebags, a spacious trunk that fits two full face helmets, and over 37 gallons of storage space.
Among the performance upgrades available for the 2019 Roadmaster Elite are a new Stage 1 Exhaust, a Thunder Stroke® Stage 1 Performance Air Intake, Thunder Stroke® Stage 2 Performance Cams, and the 116ci Stage 3 Big Bore Kit for riders looking for the ultimate in performance. The bike also has many comfort and style accessories available including a mid-rise handlebar, a new color-matched open fender and 19-inch front wheel for riders who prefer a more aggressive look.
With only 200 available, pricing for the ultra-premium Roadmaster Elite starts at $36,999 in the U.S. and $44,499 in Canada. Available at Indian Motorcycle dealers today.
Learn more about Indian Motorcycle and the 2019 Roadmaster Elite by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com and following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®
Indian Motorcycle Company is America’s First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.
# # #
MEDIA CONTACT
Jeff Millard
The Brand Amp
714-333-7150