While in recent months, the name “Indian” has been on people’s lips mainly for its domination in flat track racing with the Wrecking Crew and for the introduction of its new dirt track-inspired model, the FTR 1200, the company wishes to remind us of its well-established legacy in the touring and bagger segment. To make sure we don’t forget what made the brand so popular to begin with, Indian introduces its top-of-the-line, limited edition Roadmaster Elite. Be warned: if you want one, you’ll have to act quickly.

The Indian Roadmaster reigns at the top of the lineup as the brand’s touring king, equipped with all the bells and whistles long-distance travelers’ hearts desire. If you thought a $30k tourer couldn’t get any better, Indian is about to up the ante with the Elite limited edition and here’s what it gets you.

Look-wise, the Elite is offered clad in a Wildfire Red and Black Crystal livery complete with 24-karat gold badging—yes, real gold. The design is hand painted, and according to Indian, the process takes close to 30 hours to be completed. The bike is also fitted with a set of leather passenger armrests, a chrome bumper as well as aluminum floorboards and mirrors.

Also specific to the premium trim is a new 600-watt PowerBand Audio Plus system (versus the standard Roadmaster’s 200-watt system), teamed with a nine-band equalizer that adapts the sound and voulme to the vehicle’s speed (and therefore, to the ambient noise).

The Roadmaster Elite also receives features from the standard Roadmaster, including three ride modes (Tour, Standard, Sport), rear cylinder deactivation, Ride Command infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, heated leather seats and handgrips, ABS, keyless ignition, and, of course, the big-bore 1,811cc Thunder Stroke 111 mill rated at 119 lb-ft of torque.

Only 200 units of this limited-production model will be available on the North American market (englobing US and Canada). Pricing has been set at $36,999—a $6,000 premium for the exclusivity.