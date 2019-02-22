It may or may not exist, and it may or may not work.
When it comes to motorcycles, we all know that they can be, to put it lightly, less safe than cars, at times. This is something every motorcyclist lives with, but some are trying to help the cause with technology!
Along comes RideSafe– a device that seems to be something like a smart accelerometer. It is controlled through an app on your smartphone, knows the difference between when you’re riding and when you’re parked and behaves appropriately for the situation, detecting and differentiating crashes and theft.
The Romanian device developers describe it as a “crash detection and emergency call safety device.” It is a standalone IoT device that you install on your motorcycle (you’ll have to tap into the bike to power the thing) “to increase riders and motorcycle safety.” They say it will “reduce emergency services response times, record your rides, track your performance via a mobile app and desktop,” and that it “is the most integrated and optimized emergency and performance solution for bikers!”
The device’s three main features are:
- Crash detection and emergency call - send notification with GPS location and medical profile to a friends list and also calls emergency services using a digitized voice.
- Smart Alarm - sends notification when the motorcycle is moved
- Performance tracking - speed, lean angle, pitch and roll along with your track map
It looks to be about the size of a deck of cards, which means you’ll be able to find a spot for it on almost any bike. The number of features it touts spans from really useful to possibly quite invasive. As more and more people become comfortable with the Internet of Things, we are less protective of our privacy, but I can imagine that the features this device provides, and the information it can reveal about you, might make some people a bit hesitant.
It is not in production yet. The team of developers has set up an IndieGogo campaign for it, so if you have interest you might want to look into participating in the beta testing for it. Review the terms of service on that site and keep in mind that any money you drop into an IndieGogo campaign is at best a gamble. The production of the video is pretty slick, and if the device does everything it says it can do I can see where it would be very useful. They’d have to work hard to convince me that my information is safe with them, though.
Source: RideSafe
RiSE - the ultimate rider and bike protection integrated system
RiDESAFE is a high-tech, awesome rider and bike protection system that integrates seamlessly with any motorcycle, detects crashes, sends out rescue info and medical data
It’s not only our phones and bikes who are getting smarter, our very riding becomes smarter, too. And in case you needed some proof, here’s RiDESAFE, or RiSE, a new integrated safety system that incorporates countless functions and which could really make a difference when the going gets tough.
Crash detection devices installed in motorbikes are not a new thing, and neither are systems that can alert first responders. However, a system that does pretty much anything in between is an authentic piece of novelty.
RiSE is a project started by several Romanian riders, and it integrates ride data collection, crash detection, GPS positioning, reaching out to first response units and shortlist contacts, plus medical data. And in case you were getting ready to say that it misses out on the theft protection side, save your breath: it also acts as an anti-theft system, too.
Making things even crazier is the fact that the Romanians not only have big plans for RiSE, but they also secured financing from several third-party companies, and they are developing it at a very fast pace. Want even more wackiness? Well, we’ve got it!
RiSE is a single-piece unit that can be retrofitted to almost any motorcycle. In the simplest bikes, it only needs to be powered up and you’re good to go. The startup is currently testing CAN Bus integration with the new-generation bikes for an even better, seamless integration.
The unit can record and store routes, speed, max G forces and lean angles, and will be able to differentiate between an actual crash and the moment when you drop your bike in the parking lot. All data can be stored in the cloud and shared with friends over multiple social media accounts. Also, alarms can be configured by the user to go off in full loudness or send a silent warning.
Riders using RiSE can also add personal medical info such a blood type, chronic diseases that may interfere with first response aid, the medication they’re under, allergies and pretty much anything that could save time and efforts in case of an emergency. The location of the crash, along with this medical data will be sent automatically to emergency responders, and RiSE can also contact a list of user-preset contacts. The future might also bring bike health info, fuel economy over specific road sections and plenty of other data to play with.
For more information, head over to RiDESAFE’s website and prepare for the future of motorcycle riding.