When it comes to motorcycles, we all know that they can be, to put it lightly, less safe than cars, at times. This is something every motorcyclist lives with, but some are trying to help the cause with technology!

Along comes RideSafe– a device that seems to be something like a smart accelerometer. It is controlled through an app on your smartphone, knows the difference between when you’re riding and when you’re parked and behaves appropriately for the situation, detecting and differentiating crashes and theft.

The Romanian device developers describe it as a “crash detection and emergency call safety device.” It is a standalone IoT device that you install on your motorcycle (you’ll have to tap into the bike to power the thing) “to increase riders and motorcycle safety.” They say it will “reduce emergency services response times, record your rides, track your performance via a mobile app and desktop,” and that it “is the most integrated and optimized emergency and performance solution for bikers!”

The device’s three main features are:

Crash detection and emergency call - send notification with GPS location and medical profile to a friends list and also calls emergency services using a digitized voice. Smart Alarm - sends notification when the motorcycle is moved Performance tracking - speed, lean angle, pitch and roll along with your track map

It looks to be about the size of a deck of cards, which means you’ll be able to find a spot for it on almost any bike. The number of features it touts spans from really useful to possibly quite invasive. As more and more people become comfortable with the Internet of Things, we are less protective of our privacy, but I can imagine that the features this device provides, and the information it can reveal about you, might make some people a bit hesitant.

It is not in production yet. The team of developers has set up an IndieGogo campaign for it, so if you have interest you might want to look into participating in the beta testing for it. Review the terms of service on that site and keep in mind that any money you drop into an IndieGogo campaign is at best a gamble. The production of the video is pretty slick, and if the device does everything it says it can do I can see where it would be very useful. They’d have to work hard to convince me that my information is safe with them, though.

Source: RideSafe