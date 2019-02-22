If you’ve started looking into booking your next vacation, you might want to head to Orlando with the kids. There’s a new attraction in town and it taps right into our communal sweet spot and to check it out, all you have to do is head to the Harry Potter theme park. Bikes and magic: that’s right up our alley!

Hagrid is the gentle giant who announces to Harry Potter that he’s a wizard before whisking him away in his flying sidecar. He sounds like our type of guy, right? While the bike isn’t clearly identified in the books aside from being a sidecar (from what I can remember—I don’t think J.K. Rowling cares too much) in the movies, big-guy Robbie Coltrane is put in the saddle of a modified, powder blue Royal Enfield Bullet 500, fitted with a sidecar to fly boy-hero Harry Potter around.

The Universal Orlando’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park is getting a new attraction and starting on June 13, visitors will now be able to sit on a reproduction of the flying Bullet on the Hagrid’s Magical Motorbike Adventure ride. It was about time we got a proper motorcycle attraction!

According to the picture, people will have a choice between filling in for Harry—in the side car—or for Hagrid, in the saddle of the motorcycles. Don’t worry, there are no loops that will leave you hanging upside down on this ride—it will all be about the ups and downs and twists and turns. Since Hagrid is known for his love of magical creatures, riders will get to discover and meet a few along the way

There’s something undeniably family-friendly about a sidecar. Director Jason is a big fan and has even been seen taking his kids for a ride. We’re definitely all for an attraction revolving around a motorcycle ride, especially a magical one.

Source: Orlando Weekly