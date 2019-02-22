Start your season fresh: get the funk out of your gear!
You may think it’s much too early, but I swear to you that Spring will be here before you know it, and you’re not going to want to take any of your riding gear out of commission when that happens, which is why I’m telling you: wash it all now!
Now? Yes, absolutely. The polar vortex has us firmly in its grip, the heat is still on in your house and that means the humidity is low and everything you wash will dry in a snap. Let’s take a look at all of that mangy, funky gear that you didn’t wash at the end of last season. We’ll go from easiest to clean to hardest.