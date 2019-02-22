12 / 18

Yes, your leather gloves are washable. In fact, Held, a premier motorcycle glove manufacturer, recommends washing your gloves regularly (if you have sweaty hands, that means more than once a year, and no, riding in the rain doesn’t count). The salt in your sweat is sharp, on a molecular level, when it dries, and salty gloves get brittle and will tear. Here’s how I do it: Fill your sink with warm (not hot) water and a little mild soap (I use shampoo here, again, because it’s super mild). Put the gloves on, and work the soapy water into the gloves until they’re thoroughly saturated, just like washing your hands, and then keep gently squeezing a bit longer. When they’re as clean as you think they’ll get, rinse them well in warm (not hot) water, inside and out.