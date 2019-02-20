As yet another in a long line of motorcycles I wish were available here in the States, here is Belgium-based Bullit motorcycles. They’re producing a limited run of really groovy little bikes in Gulf Oil livery. The marque will create 250 of the scrambler-styled Hero and 150 of the cafe-styled Spirit, each sporting 125cc air-cooled engines under the classic orange and powder blue Gulf colors.

Bullit’s parent company, Mooof NV, and Gulf Oil have entered into a partnership wherein Bullit will not only use and recommend Gulf oil products in their bikes, but will also distribute Gulf oil products through their extensive dealership network throughout Belgium, France, Portugal, Corsica and the UK.

Bullit UK Brand Manager, Henry Maplethorpe, says "Gulf Oil has over 100 years of experience and its products are trusted by millions of customers every day, so we’re very pleased to be able to offer our own customers the opportunity to purchase Gulf Motorcycle Oil through our dealer network."

The limited edition motorcycles are upgraded a bit from their slightly-drabber brethren and each comes with a commemorative watch. Bullit hasn’t released pricing for them yet. The original Hero is priced at 2,999 euro (approximately $3400 USD) and the Spirit at 2,700 euro (approximately $3175 USD).

The bikes squeeze 11.5 (yes, eleven and a half) horsepower out of their air-cooled 125cc four-stroke motor, and each has a five-speed transmission to help stay in that tiny powerband. The 260-lb curb weight doesn’t hurt that any.

These adorable little motorcycles tend to do well in Europe as a result of their road system and geography as compared to ours – Europe is not as rife with interstates the way the US is, and a 125cc motorcycle would not do well in the US midwest where everyone does 70mph as a rule. Still, as a city bike I think they’d do great with their massive gas mileage, light weight, easy handling, low cost of entry, and searing adorableness. Alas, USDOT regulations are a hurdle.

