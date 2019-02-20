It's almost here! Flat track season is so close we can almost taste it, and we are ready for some good old fashioned dirty fun. Our recent interviews with the Indian Wrecking Crew got us pretty hype for 2019, and now KTM is adding to that hype with the announcement of its 2019 factory team. So, who's on it and what are they riding? We're glad you asked!

According to a recent press release, Red Bull KTM is diving head-first into big-time factory support in 2019 with an eye on the American Flat Track Singles Championship. To help them get there, our Austrian friends drafted two fantastic racers from the Keystone State—2018 AFT Singles champ Dan Bromley and top-winning Singles racer Shayna Texter. These two fast Pennsylvanians will be flogging KTM's powerful 450 SX-F Factory Edition single around America's dirt tracks this summer, which sounds like a hell of a lot of fun to us.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the Red Bull KTM Factory Team," Bromley said in the company press release. "With having a support effort last year, I look forward to having the full-factory backing in 2019. Teaming up with Shayna, I feel that the team will be a force to be reckoned with and I look forward to continuing my momentum from the 2018 season.”

For her part, Texter is super stoked to get called up to the big leagues from the rough and tumble world of flat track privateers.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team," Texter said. "I learned so much this past season running my own program but it’s a dream to be joining a team with a winning culture that is always READY TO RACE.”

Keep an eye out here for more AFT action once the season begins. If you'd like to read more, check out the full press release attached below.

Source: KTM, American Flat Track