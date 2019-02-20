The last 500 stronghold.
The 500cc engine is and endangered species. In 2019, only a handful of models still run on half-liter mills—most other models have made the move into the 600s or are listed below the 400 mark.
There are, however, a few great 500 models left out there, keeping the fort and fending off ambitions of “bigger and better”. Despite their gradual disappearance, 500s make great starter bikes and are usually a reasonable compromise between decent performance and affordable licenses and insurance. We decided to take a look at some of the great 500s on the market for 2019.