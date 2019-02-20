2 / 7

Honda is the last company that still offers a full range of 500 bikes, taking full advantage of its 471cc, parallel twin mill. The same engine, teamed with a six-gear transmission is shared between the CB500F (of course), the CB500X, the CBR500R, and the Rebel 500.

It really all comes down to your preferred style of riding—each of these models meets different expectations. For this model-year, Honda has slightly updated its half-liter mill to improve low-to-mid-range power and torque. The full 500 lineup has also received a few minor upgrades to keep it up-to-date, including a new selection of colors for the Rebel and modernized styling on all three CBs.