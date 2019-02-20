Harley Davidson has announced special pricing for their New Rider Course. If you sign up before March 3rd you can take the class at a 50% discount. This is only good for the H-D training and you must take the course before the end of 2019.

Ask pretty much anyone who rides and they will tell you the best way to learn to ride a motorcycle is though a certified training program. What this promotion does not tell you is the original cost of the class near you, since it varies wildly from location to location.

Since that’s kind of important, I’ve done a little digging and found the approximate cost of the classes Harley offers, in a bunch of different areas.

MA: $329-$349

NH: $349

NY: $350

Daytona FL: $199-$295

PA/NJ: $350-$425

Los Angeles: $258

Chicago: $325-$350 with a couple of rogue sites at $99

Phoenix: $319-$359

Houston: $250-$295

Seattle: $350

Keep in mind that if you are a Pennsylvania resident, PennDOT offers motorcycle training through the Motorcycle Safety Foundation free of charge, so there is no need to pay Harley for the honor. New Hampshire residents can take the basic rider course through the NH Department of Motor Vehicles for $155. Check the MSF website for locations and costs near you. Your state might offer free or discounted training too!

The Harley-Davidson training program near you will most likely use the Street 500 Harleys. They are not very light or very beginner-friendly, especially if said beginner is small or older. Though the seat height is quite low, still weighs in at nearly 500lbs, and that can be a lot for a very new rider to contend with.

The MSF classes, on the other hand, often use 125cc and 250cc motorcycles for their classes, and will accommodate shorter riders.

No matter how you plan on it, learning to ride is one of the most fun and life-changing (if you ask a motorcyclist) thing you can do. If riding is in a person’s blood they will find a way to do it, so if there are folks in your life with any interest, do them a favor and point them to one of these courses.

