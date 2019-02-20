2 / 6

Founded in 1998, the Honda Collection Hall is a state of the art, three-story museum and research facility located at Honda's Twin Ring Motegi race track in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan. The museum contains 350-ish Honda cars, bikes, and assorted other examples of Big Red's powersports and power equipment. It even has some of the company's weirdo humanoid Asimo robots. Every piece in the collection is in working, running order and the museum runs special events where people can come hear different machines started and run.

As you would expect, the Collection Hall is orderly and well laid out. The first floor contains the lobby, museum shop, a reading room where you can leaf through a massive archive of Honda-related books, photos, videos, and other media, and an orientation room which, I assume, prepares you and your body for the full Honda experience. There's even something called the Pit Kobo where you can go build an electric go-kart from available parts and test it on a track! The second floor is consumer bikes, cars, and power products (who doesn't like a lawnmower museum?), and the third floor is where all the purpose-built racing bikes and cars are located.

One of the coolest things about the Collection Hall is that it's just one small part of the huge, motorsports-themed amusement park that is Twin Ring Motegi. Just past the Collection Hall you'll find Mobipark which is a mechanical heaven for kids, a campsite, a hotel, a nature adventure park called Hello Woods (because of course it is), and all kinds of other cool stuff. It's probably the most intense and awesome full-on motorsports experience outside of Kawasaki's Good Time Park.

If you just happen to be in the area, the Honda Collection Hall is open Monday to Friday 10:00 to 16:00 local time, Saturday and Sunday 09:00 to 17:00 local time. Admission is roughly $10 for adults, cheaper for kids and seniors, so it's a really affordable afternoon out. If, like me, you're not in the area you can take a really cool virtual tour of the facility here.