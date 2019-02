5 / 7

Again, think outside the box while you're shopping. Here we have not one, but two 1980s Honda Nighthawks, one running, one not, for $1,000. Particularly if you're a new rider, the parts bike is an excellent thing to have around for if/when you drop the one that runs. Break a turn signal, mirror, or side cover? No problem—just swap them off the parts bike and keep on riding. We did exactly this for my wife with a pair of Suzuki Savages (before they were Boulevard S40s), a 1986 parts bike and a 2001 runner. The runner had dry-rotted tires, but the bike with the blown engine had new rubber just before that happened, so I simply swapped the wheels between bikes to put safe tires on the runner. Plenty of other parts remain on the parts bike in case she breaks the one for riding. Plus, a skeleton on the parts bike makes a great Halloween decoration.