That lady rider in your life would love a motorcycle-related gift, we promise.
Just in case you live under a rock, we’re here to tell you: tomorrow is Valentine’s day. If you are lucky enough to have a lady who rides in your life, and upon whom you would like to bestow a nice Valentine’s day gift, here are some ideas. We’ve got your back.
Most women will tell you, and there are loads of studies that back us up, that we run colder than men. We tend to have icy hands and feet. So, since we run cooler, here's a list of gift suggestions to warm the heart (and hands, feet, and tush) of that special someone in your life.