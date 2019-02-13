3 / 7

This model was the embodiment of Agusta’s racing ambitions. Introduced in 1950, the 500 only took a few months to design and made its debut at the 1950 Belgium Grand Prix. It finished the race in 5th with Arciso Artesiani in the saddle—he finished in third at the GP des Nations the same year.

It is powered by a 500cc, four-cylinder engine rated at 50 horsepower. This particular unit still uses a number of original parts. Components such as the frame and the gearbox have been rebuilt.