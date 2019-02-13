Close to a $1M for the collection!
Earlier this month, we got to drool over the excellent collection of close to 90 MV Agusta bikes an Italian family had amassed over the past 50 years. The incredible lineup was auctioned off last week via French auction house Artcurial.
While some of the bikes in the collection didn’t find any takers, others fetched a pretty penny. In total, the sold bikes gathered the lovely sum of $845,000, with some of the individual models going for as much as $100k. Here are the five golden geese of the MV Agusta collection auction.