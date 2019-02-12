Hide press release Show press release

APRILIA USA ANNOUNCES 2019 “APRILIA RACERS DAYS” TRACK PROGRAM

LAUNCHED IN 2018, THE PROGRAM EXPANDS ITS NATIONAL FOOTPRINT, AND INCLUDES INDUSTRY PARTNERS TO ELEVATE THE CONSUMER EXPERIENCE

PIRELLI, DAINESE AND AGV TO SUPPORT THE INITIATIVE THAT DELIVERS PREMIUM ON-TRACK ACTIVITY FOR THE MOST DEMANDING ENTHUSIASTS

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11, 2019 – Aprilia USA announces 2019 Aprilia Racers Days program – the manufacturer-led, on-track experience launched in 2018 – where customers can experience the brand’s passion for speed first hand with demo ride capabilities on track.

With the complete 2019 range from Aprilia dedicated product specialists and track instructors, Aprilia Racers Days presents an inspirational environment for brand enthusiasts that offers an inclusive atmosphere not found at a typical track event. This year the program expands to six locations, each of which will be supported by Aprilia’s premium industry partners: Pirelli, Dainese and AGV.

The 6-stop tour takes the track at several iconic locations for seven total events. The highlight of the tour will be its stop at Circuit of the America’s following North America’s only MotoGP round. Aprilia owners, aspiring track riders and performance enthusiasts will take to the same circuit as the world’s greatest racers and put the machines through their paces in the exact environment that inspired their legendary performance. Aprilia welcomes all motorcyclists to participate in this truly unique opportunity, with the ability to test its class-leading machines in a private setting without the distraction of cars or speed limits.

EVENT DETAILS:

Circuit of the Americas – April 16, 2019

*Monday, April 15 th (ARD Participants can observe Aprilia Racing Private Test at COTA)

*Tuesday, April 16 th (Consumer Day on Track)

9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Austin, TX

GingerMan Raceway – April 29, 2019

61414 Co Rd 388, South Haven, MI

The Ridge Motorsports Park – May 6, 2019

1060 W Eells Hill Rd, Shelton, WA

Buttonwillow Raceway Park – May 6, 2019

24551 Lerdo Hwy, Buttonwillow, CA 93206

New York Safety Track – May 25, 2019

396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY 12093

New York Safety Track – May 26, 2019

396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY 12093

Barber Motorsports Park – June 10, 2019

6040 Barber Motorsports Pkwy, Leeds, AL

For More Information: http://www.aprilia.com/

Tickets Available at: https://aprilia.ticketspice.com/aprilia-racers-days-2019

Aprilia Racers Days events will be supported directly by Aprilia trained technicians and product specialists, as well as partners Pirelli, Dainese and AGV to offer the best on-track experience with expert advice, performance and protection. The cost of participation in the events will not only qualify for an incredible track day experience with your existing motorcycle, but also include a VIP Aprilia Racers Days package, up to two test ride sessions, and special giveaway items throughout the program. Participants will also receive $250 accessory voucher for qualifying purchases before June 30.

Using its 15 years as the Official Tire Supplier to the FIM Superbike World Championship, Pirelli developed the DIABLO ROSSO™ CORSA II, an innovative new tire derived from racing and designed for use on the road and track. DIABLO ROSSO™ CORSA II is the first-ever Pirelli motorcycle tire that uses two compounds applied in three zones on the front tire and three compounds applied at five zones on the rear, creating an aggressive combination. Innovative profiles, a new structure and a new tread design allow every rider to follow their leanings.

To learn more about the complete line of Pirelli motorcycle tires, please visit www.pirelli.com.

For each of the events, the latest sport-oriented technical apparel and helmets will be showcased by Dainese and AGV, the leader in protection for moto and dynamic sports, which joins Aprilia Racers Days in 2019 for the first time ever as Official Safety Sponsor. The natural synergy between these two Italian brands - both known for premium products and innovation - brings a new level of excitement to the tour.

At each stop along the tour, Dainese will have master tailors from its Custom Works program available for fittings and consultations, and professionals from Dainese D-Stores will offer a demo fleet of D-Air suits for both men and women and wide range of AGV helmets including Pista GP R, Corsa R, Sport Modular, K-5 S, and AX-9 for participants to test on the track.

ABOUT PIRELLI

Pirelli was founded in Milan in 1872 and today stands as a global brand known for its cutting edge technology, high-end production excellence and passion for innovation that draws heavily on its Italian roots. With around 30,000 employees, Pirelli is a major player in the tire industry and the only global player focused solely on the Consumer tire market, which includes tires for cars, motorcycles and bicycles. Pirelli is now concentrating on High Value tire markets, delivering innovative tires and developing Specialties and Super Specialties for its comprehensive product portfolio. Pirelli has a long link with motorsport and it sustains its technological excellence by bringing innovations developed within the motorsport arena into its consumer products. The company currently supports over 460 car and motorcycle sport events and has been the exclusive tire supplier to the Formula One™ World Championship since 2011. Such a strong presence in motorsport enables Pirelli to transfer a series of avant-garde solutions to its day-to-day operations providing the final consumer with the maximum levels of performance and safety.

Pirelli Tire North America (PTNA) services North America through its Modular Integrated Robotized System (MIRS) facility and research and development center at its Rome, Georgia headquarters, its state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Silao, Mexico and its New York City, Montreal and Mexico City sales and marketing offices. The company manufactures, distributes and markets original equipment and replacement tires for export and domestic car/motorcycle applications (US, CA, MX) and Agro/Heavy Truck platforms (MX).

ABOUT DAINESE GROUP

Founded in 1972 by Lino Dainese, true to its mission of advocating and delivering safety in dynamic sports, the Company designs advanced protective head-to-toe gear for motorcycling, winter sports, cycling, horse riding and sailing. In 2007 Dainese acquired the iconic premium sport helmet manufacturer AGV, established in 1947. The new Dainese Settantadue brand, established in 2017, reinterprets the design of historic garments that are a part of the stylistic heritage of the Group, with a contemporary twist. Dainese and AGV products represent the technology frontier in the field of protection for dynamic sports and are used by the world's top athletes including Valentino Rossi and Sofia Goggia, Olympic Champion and winner of the Downhill World Cup.