Help make these models a reality!
Did you know you can vote to help choose what new Lego constructions the company should consider and send on the shelves? The ideas vary from movie-themed constructions such a Harry Potter’s Hagrid hut to a remote-controlled Land Rover Defender to a figurine of the Queen of England with her corgis (yes, seriously). Imagination knows no bound with Lego bricks. Designers have as many insane and delightful ideas as there Lego blocks in the world. The ideas with the highest number of supporters make it to the review committee and into the toy stores.
Of course, there is bound to be motorcycles as well and looking at all the prototypes currently being voted on makes us hope all of them make it to production so we can decorate every surface in our houses. We chose five of the coolest Lego bikes we think should definitely make it in stores! And yes, we voted for all of them and we strongly recommend you do too. Strength in numbers, guys!