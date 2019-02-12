5 / 7

This one didn’t make it through, which makes us a little sad. The build clocked in over 10k supporters, but the Lego review committee didn’t move it forward—what the heck, Lego!?

How amazing is this model, seriously? The best part about it? Maxim Cheung, the creator is, get this, 14 years old. He explains that he initially created the model for his friend’s birthday. Who here doesn’t want to be friends with Maxim now?

The model is based off a 1967 BMW R60/2 model, propelled by a 600 cc boxer engine. The level of detail in his construction is spectacular which is why we decided to list it anyway.