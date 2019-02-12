As we previously reported, Dainese recently won its litigation against Alpinestars in Germany. Alpinestars might still be fighting though, because they have issued a press release detailing everything you might have missed about that decision.

Since you definitely read the last article here on RideApart, you didn’t miss any of these details, but Alpinestars wants to make sure they’re very clear about all of the intricacies anyway, because not all reports are as thorough. The German court definitely ruled in favor of Dainese here, and A-Stars’ newest press release lays out some clarifications.

While Alpinestars’ Tech-Air® vest infringes upon patent EP 2 412 257 B1 held by Dainese S.p.A., said infringement does not involve “the electronic management, algorithm, or deployment mechanism, or any other part employed within Alpinestars entirely unique and advanced Tech-Air® technology.”

The company also stresses that, as we noted, this only applies to the Tech-Air® vests sold in Germany and nowhere else. The ruling “has no bearing” on the Alpinestars vests sold anywhere else in the world.

Specifically, the single contested patent has to do with “the general installation of an inflatable air bladder construction within a ‘pocket’ of a garment, featuring elastic panels,” and that is the single claim upheld in a German court and the feature upon which all of the sales of all of the Tech-Air® vests in Germany hinges. The court has not yet served its written judgement, and it seems from the press release as though Alpinestars is waiting for that, to study it and pick it apart and see if there’s any wiggle room before making any decisions or taking any actions.

A-Stars ends its press release on a bit of a defensive note, saying “Tech-Air® is the world’s first airbag providing full upper torso protection in a transferable vest which incorporates a completely independent electronic management system, with no reliance on any external devices (sensors or GPS), to give accident detection and full airbag inflation before the first impact, dual charge for the track and off-road capability.” They may have unknowingly infringed on one little patent but certainly their technology is singularly innovative, right? Right?

Source: CycleNews, Motorcycle.com