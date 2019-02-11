Three scholarships are available to kids between the ages of 10 and 18 at the Kids’ Ride and Wrench Camp.

Have you ever complained that kids these days don’t know how to use tools, or don’t do anything constructive? Is there a kid in your life who is fascinated by motorcycles? Do you think they’d like to learn to ride and wrench on bikes? Here’s a great opportunity. Donors to the school who “have a passion [for] introducing youth to motorcycling and the vocation of mechanics” have made these scholarships available.

The place is called Rich Oliver’s Mystery School and they offer motorcycle specific classes to kids as young as 7. They promise “a safe, hospitable, high-quality training facility and curriculums that give [their] students additional riding skills that can be used to avoid accidents and injuries.” They specialize in motorcycle safety and skill building.

If you know a child who’d be a good candidate and interested in the Kid’s Ride and Wrench Camp which occurs March 2-3, 2019, you can send along their information (and do it quickly!) to webmaster@richoliver.net. The child must have “no or a limited knowledge of how to ride, and an interest in learning how to use tools.” You must include the following:

The youth's name, address and age

A short paragraph, written by the child, with a brief overview of their interests, their character, what their motorcycle experience is and why they feel that they would be a scholarship recipient.

Their parent or guardian’s contact phone number and email.

I would have loved this as a kid. I would have sent a letter myself. Look around you for kids in your life who stop and watch interesting bikes roll past, who have an aptitude for mechanical things, who are fascinated by all things with moving parts, and – this is the important part – who may not have anyone in their lives who can encourage this aptitude. If you know one like this, talk to their parents quickly, and get that application in.