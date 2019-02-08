Hide press release Show press release

Get ready to “Ride the Lighting” with the 2019 Super Hooligan National Championship

Los Alamitos, CA (Feb 7, 2019) - Roland Sands Design (RSD) today announced the return of the Super Hooligan National Championship (SHNC) powered by Indian Motorcycle for 2019.

The SHNC, in its third full season, is the true north of the motorcycle culture, smashing the custom scene together with flat track racing on readily available and affordable street bikes of any make. Basic rules are 750cc and up production street bikes with flat track tires in stock frames. The series roots are built on bringing racing to the people in previously unheard of locations, smack in the middle of the city or coast as well as key moto culture events across the country, promising a solid mix of current and new fans alike.

The 2019 SHNC kicks off this weekend, February 9th at The One Pro Race at Salem Speedway (Salem, OR) as part of The One Show in Portland, Oregon. Watch the series opener livestreamed on www.fanschoice.tv at 9pm EST.

This year’s calendar is a true melting pot of motorcycle racing and culture, from dirt to asphalt, oval’s to TT’s, core bike rallies to Pro American Flat Track races and huge music festivals. Super Hooligan races make their way mid-season to the Moto Classic Events starting in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June and the Moto Bay Classic in San Francisco in August. Moto Beach Classic featuring Super Hooligan racing will once again be joining the Surf City Blitz with the addition of an East Coast version in November. Super Hooligan, it’s a party where a race breaks out!

2019 Schedule:

February 9, 2019: The One Pro: Salem Speedway, Salem, OR

March 14, 2019: AFT Daytona*: Daytona, FL

April 13, 2019: The Handbuilt Show: Austin, TX

May 11, 2019: AFT Perris*: Perris, CA

June 16, 2019: The Tulsa TT: Tulsa, OK

June 22, 2019: San Pedro Asphalt: San Pedro, CA

August 5-9, 2019: Sturgis: Sturgis, SD

August 2019: Moto Bay Classic: San Francisco, CA

September 21, 2019: Costa Mesa Speedway: Costa Mesa, CA

October 26-27, 2019: Moto Beach Classic/Surf City Blitz: Huntington Beach, CA

November 9-10, 2019: Moto Beach Classic/Surf City Blitz: Daytona Beach, FL

*AFT events will be Super Hooligan Class only, no Hooligan Amateur class

*All dates subject to change or cancellation

RSD recognizes that the SHNC would be nowhere without the efforts of the racers themselves, so for 2019 we have extended the contingency program to all racers that make the A Main Event, totaling $5,000 in payouts at every race.

The J&P Cycles Amateur Hooligan class makes its debut this year giving Rookie Hooligans and first timers the opportunity to send-it in front of the home town crowd, without the pressure of being on the track with more experienced riders. Points will be kept, the top 3 will win J&P Cycles Gift Cards at each race and a Champion will be crowned at the final round. Amateur Hooligan races will be run at all non-AFT events.

The SHNC series sponsors help make it all possible. Indian Motorcycle is the Official Motorcycle sponsor of Super Hooligan and will be awarding the Super Hooligan Series Champion an Indian motorcycle. Dunlop, The Official Tire of Super Hooligan brings back the Dunlop Dash for Cash race. K&N Engineering continues its support of the Holeshot award. Bell Helmets and Motul have returned to support the series along with J&P Cycles, Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, Wiseco Performance Parts and Rekluse.

2019 Super Hooligan Contingency Program:

$5,000 in Contingency Payouts at each race distributed to racers of Super Hooligan A Main Events. Provided by: Dunlop, K & N Engineering, Motul, Russ Brown Motorcycle Lawyers and Bell Helmets.

Indian Motorcycle

The 2019 Super Hooligan Series Champion will receive an Indian motorcycle

Brand Contingency payouts for racers on Indian Motorcycles in Super Hooligan A Main Events - $1,000 (1stplace) / $750 (2nd place) / $500 (3rd place)

Dunlop Tires

$500 Winner-Takes-All Super Hooligan Dunlop Dash for Cash at each race

K&N Engineering

$250 Winner-Take-All Super Hooligan Holeshot Award at each race

MOTUL

Cleanest Bike Award