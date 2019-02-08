If you ever get curious about what Norton Motorcycles is up to, all you have to do is check out CEO Stuart Garner’s Twitter account to get the company's latest news. His Tweets are sometimes more relevant than a lot of the information available on the company’s Website. For instance, that’s where we got our first peek at the brand’s new Isle of Man TT challenger, the Superlight, and also where the all-new Atlas was teased before its official launch. The social-media-savvy bossman’s latest chirp contains a video and boy do we wish it was longer. Behold: the Norton Atlas’ mighty growl.

There’s quite a few things about the Atlas we need to be excited about. First off, this is the model the company is banking on to ease itself into mass production. Until now, Norton has been mostly about more premium and exclusive products like the long-awaited V4 RR. With the Atlas, Norton is going mainstream thanks, among other things, to a much more accessible price tag with the Atlas Nomad priced at $12,900 and the Ranger at $15,500 (compared to the Commando 961's different iterations that are closer to the $20k mark).

The Atlas also introduces a brand new mid-range engine, the 650cc, 270-degree parallel twin engine with double overhead cam. The new mill is rated at 84 horsepower and 47 lb-ft of torque which are exciting numbers for this type of engine.

The most exciting thing about the bike, however, cannot be listed. It needs to be heard. In a video he shared on Twitter, Garner gave us a taste of what we can expect the Atlas twins to sound like. Personally, it made feel all tingly inside and made me wish the video was longer than eight seconds, but I’ll let you enjoy the music for yourself. How excited are you about the Atlas now?