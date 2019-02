9 / 12

If CCW's Ace Standard isn't your bag but you still want classic looks in a small package, Suzuki's TU250X might be just what you're looking for. Looking for all the world like a mid-60s British bike that got shrunk in the wash, this little Suzuki is powered by the same 249cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected single found in the VanVan and about a million other small Suzukis. For the longest time you couldn't get the TU250X here in The States, but that all changed in 2009 and now we can all enjoy, as Suzuki itself calls it, "a street motorcycle with a traditional, simple design, styled to create a feel that's both familiar and nostalgic with performance and equipment that make it optimally suited for casual, daily rides". Sounds good to us!