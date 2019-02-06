Valentino “Dottore” Rossi has been part of the MotoGP landscape for close to a quarter of a century. The almost-40-year-old racer has become a household name and a model for the new generations of racers and riders. He has won titles in four different racing series, including six in MotoGP and he remains to this day one of the biggest names of the series. All good things must, however, come to an end and Rossi seems to have retirement on his mind.

Attending the launch of the new Yamaha Monster bikes earlier in the week in Jakarta, Indonesia, Rossi discussed with Italian network Sky Sport. He chatted about the challenges he is expecting to face this season, but also how the results are going to impact the rest of his career.

When asked whether he is on his final two years in MotoGP, Rossi answered that time and mostly results would tell. A bad 2019 season could be his cue to exit the stage. He added that 40 years-old is a lot, despite racers now enjoying longer careers. The years are starting to take their toll, especially when competing against young and eager new racers. He, however, remains optimistic for the time being and is focusing on the racing season ahead.

2018 has been a difficult year for Rossi. Aside from two “dark years” racing with Ducati in 2011 and 2012 during which he only saw the podium three times, the Dottore is a regular of the top 3. For the first time since the Ducati years, however, Rossi hasn’t managed a single pole position in 2018. He told Sky Sport that they have high expectations for the new season. They worked with the Japanese engineers to finetune the engine and the electronics and to try and figure out how to set the bike up so it’s not as hard on the tires.

After a two-month hiatus, riders are back in the saddle to do some test runs in Sepang, Malaysia, a month prior to the first Grand Prix of the 2019 calendar in Qatar.

Source: Corse Di Moto